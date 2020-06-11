Gran Turismo 7 Officially Announced

It's been almost three years since Gran Tourismo Sport was released on the PS4, leaving fans of the racing franchise eagerly awaiting the next installment. Fortunately, it has been confirmed now that the next chapter in the gaming series is finally on the way. During Sony's PlayStation 5 event, which took place on Thursday after a couple of delays, it was announced that Gran Turismo 7 is officially coming to the next generation console.

Attaching a big name racing game to the launch of a new console shouldn't come as much of a surprise. Has any generation of Xbox consoles launched without Forza? It's an accessible type of game that adults enjoy but isn't inappropriate for younger buyers. Racing games are safe and logical for the first wave of titles on a new system, so its understandable that we're about to get a new Gran Turismo.

The Gran Turismo franchise took a bit of a departure with its previous installment, Gran Turismo Sport, which was released in 2017. Creator Kazunori Yamauchi has assured fans that the next chapter of the series will do its best to combine elements of the classic games with pieces of what Sport brought to the table, creating a future for the franchise born out of its past.

“I think in terms of races themselves and physics GT Sport has really reached the best place that we’ve ever reached – we’re at a very good place,” Yamauchi told GTPlanet. “On the other hand, obviously we’re working on the next Gran Turismo already, and the world of sport we’ve achieved through GT Sport is something I’ve always imagined to be the future of Gran Turismo. We were able to establish that now.”

“I think the next title that we’re going to create will be a combination of the past, present and future – a complete form of Gran Turismo,” the creator added.

Are you looking forward to Gran Turismo 7? Let us know in the comments!

