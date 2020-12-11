PlayStation 5: TikTok User Stops Walmart Employees From Buying Entire Stock

✖

One TikTok fan caught some Walmart employees trying to buy all the PlayStation 5’s in the store and posted it. @adorablemiah broke it all down on her account and the views are stacking up. For anyone that’s been through a console release or any other consumer item in the last decade, this isn’t exactly a shock. But, people out there are still desperate to get a PS5 by any means necessary. To see that there are people buying up stock when a large chunk of people can’t even get their console yet leaves a bad taste in their mouths. There’s been no word on what happened after the video was taken. Miah herself seems to have gotten the console they were looking for and are enjoying it at home. For a ton of others, the chase is still on as the clock keeps ticking towards Christmas.

These kinds of shortages have been a constant source of conversation for gamers over the last few weeks. eBay had to come out and condemn the scalpers a few weeks ago because the problem has only been growing bigger since the console’s launch.

Check this out. Walmart managers are apparently clueless. They said they didn’t expect people to camp outside for a PS5 and when he says there is only qty 4 people get pissed. @WhoisLouieXIII @ChitoGaminYT @spieltimes @TheSiteSupply @PS5StockAlerts @GYXdeals pic.twitter.com/RTkHgae0t9 — Isaac Hunter III (@Ikeboy79) December 8, 2020

"We condemn these opportunistic sellers who are attempting to mislead other users," eBay said in a statement. "We are in the process of removing all listings for photos of PS5s from our marketplace and will be taking appropriate action against the sellers. For any purchase, but especially highly-priced or in-demand items, buyers should exercise caution and thoroughly read the listing description. Buyers who receive an item which is not as described are entitled to a refund via our eBay Money Back Guarantee, provided they completed the transaction on the eBay platform."

Sony also chimed in closer to release about how they’re trying to accommodate demand as best as they can.

"We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever,” a statement from PlayStation previously read. "Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers."

