Amazon Fires Driver After They Allegedly Stole a Boy's Birthday PS5

Amazon has fired a driver after they allegedly stole a 16-year-old boy's birthday PS5. The PS5 is the most in-demand product in the world right now, which is not only making it near impossible to buy, but makes it perfect for turning a quick profit. Since PS5 pre-orders began, scalpers have been selling the PS5 to desperate PlayStation fans for absurd amounts of money. That said, apparently not only do PlayStation fans need to compete with scalpers, bots, and package hunters, but Amazon drivers.

This week, an unnamed driver working for Amazon was reportedly captured on CCTV stealing a PS5, cor more specifically caught stealing a birthday PS5 from a 16-year-old boy by the boy's mother, Jenni Walker. After reportedly catching the act on CCTV, the UK mom contacted Amazon, who revealed they would investigate the incident before issuing a refund for the machine. And for her troubles, Amazon also eventually issued the Walker family a $50 gift voucher.

The story doesn't end there though. Following this, Walker's daughter drove to the local Amazon depot with the CCTV footage, which was presented to the site's boss. Speaking to the daughter, the boss confirmed the driver was indeed an employee and would be fired for the incident.

"We have very high standards for our delivery service providers and how they serve customers," said Amazon said while speaking to Oxford Mail. "The delivery associate will no longer be delivering on behalf of Amazon."

For now, it remains unclear where the Walker's PS5 ended up, but they did confirm with Eurogamer that they have not obtained a replacement yet.

