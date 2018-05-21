PlayStation Concert Coming To Royal Albert Hall In London

It’s not often that you see a video game-oriented concert held in a large concert hall. But that’s exactly what’s going to happen at the end of this month, as a special PlayStation-focused concert will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Taking place on Wednesday May 30, the concert will feature a number of video game soundtracks recreated by the 80-piece Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. The group will also be accompanied by the City of London Choir so those sweet melodies from favorites like Horizon Zero Dawn and Shadow of the Colossus can be recreated perfectly.

The live event is set to take listeners on a musical tour “from vast deserts and overgrown ruins, to ancient artifacts and futuristic landscapes, celebrating some of the most memorable gaming music from the past 20 years.”

Here’s the rundown of soundtracks that will be featured with certain selections from each one:

Horizon: Zero Dawn

The Uncharted trilogy

The Last of Us

The Last Guardian

Everybody’s Gone to the Rapture

LittleBigPlanet

Shadow of the Colossus

ICO

Bloodborne

Killzone 2 and more

“The success of our two series of High Score, and the fact that over half a million under-25-year-olds now listen to Classic FM every week, is proof of a growing younger audience for classical music in the UK,” Classic FM managing editor Sam Jackson noted about the show.

It’s unknown if we’ll hear anything from the epic God of War soundtrack that rolled around with the game last month, but you never know.

Those interested in picking up tickets for the show can do so here but they’re likely to go pretty fast, especially considering that this is the Royal Albert Hall we’re talking about.

Hopefully this is just the beginning for Sony‘s interest in concerts. It could no doubt put together a tour that work just as well as Video Games Live or The Legend of Zelda‘s recent tour. Don’t forget that a Kingdom Hearts one is also making the rounds as well, just in time for the launch of the third game later this year. C’mon, Sony. We could definitely use a tour like this.

Don’t miss out on it if you’re in the area. It should be a sweet, sweet night of tunes!