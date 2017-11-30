PlayStation Experience Will Have Awesome Gear, Shirts On Sale Next Week

PlayStation Experience is all set to take place next week in Anaheim, and it’s going to be a loaded show. Some big reveals are being planned for next Friday’s live stream, and there are some great panels that will be taking place as well, including ones for Uncharted and The Last of Us Part II.

But those that are attending the show will also have the opportunity yet again to purchase some great new gear. Granted, you’ll probably need to stand in line for a little bit, but it’ll be so worth it to rock a new PlayStation t-shirt or pick up those God of War goodies you’ve been wanting all year.

Sony detailed these goodies in a new PlayStation Blog post, announcing over 150 (!) items that will be available for purchase during the event. You’ll also be able to get your hands on select goods at the PlayStation Gear store online, although the publisher hasn’t made it clear what gear will be available just yet.

Amongst the company’s offerings include collectible PDP Pixel Pals based on Kratos from God of War and Ratchet from Ratchet and Clank, along with a trio of collectible plush cuddlies from God of War that would look perfect in any collection.

In addition, a four pack of Horizon: Zero Dawn Funko figurines will be available for purchase, including Aloy and a select number of other characters from the game.

Streetwear will also be the name of the game, with a variety of PlayStation logo t-shirts available, along with a limited edition blanket and messenger bag, which you can see below.

Finally, Kratos’ new items will be up for grabs. Along with the Pixel Pals light-up figure, you’ll also be able to shop for some new God of War shirts, as well as a foam axe replica from Neca that will make you look like a warrior at the event. (Just be careful taking it on the plane, yeah?)

These goods will be available at PlayStation Experience, and we’ll let you know when they’re ready to buy online as well. Hope you saved some Christmas cash to stock up!