PlayStation Fans Are Very Happy With the PS5's Price
During today's PlayStation Showcase, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the system's price. As previously expected, the console will retail for $499 when it launches on November 12th. Across social media, fans shared their happiness with the price point. The number puts the console in line with the Xbox Series X, so it seems that the two consoles really will be in direct competition when they launch later this year! A price point for the all digital version was also provided, and it will release for $399. It will be interesting to see which console PlayStation fans opt for later this year!
Are you planning on picking up a PlayStation 5 this year? What do you think of the system's price point? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the PlayStation 5's price!
Take our money, Sony!
prevnext PS5 price reveal
pic.twitter.com/SFUUjpaQdc
PS5 price reveal pic.twitter.com/SFUUjpaQdc— 𝓵𝓮𝓷𝓮 🌱 exploring ffxiv (@sorayomiiii) September 16, 2020
Gotta love that price.
prevnext PS5 PRICE IS
SOOOO GOOD!!!!!
PS5 PRICE IS SOOOO GOOD!!!!!— rere (@IAMRESILlENT) September 16, 2020
Fingers crossed the system isn't too hard to come by!
prevnext Price and Relase
date expected. I'm glad the PS5 isnt too overpriced. Not another
PS3 launch debacle hopefully. #PS5Showcase
Price and Relase date expected. I'm glad the PS5 isnt too overpriced. Not another PS3 launch debacle hopefully. #PS5Showcase— Hydro (@Anime_fan1248) September 16, 2020
Fans are quite happy!
prevnext Dat PS5 price
🤩🤩
Dat PS5 price 🤩🤩— moose da last airbender (@Moosejago) September 16, 2020
The digital version has its fans, as well!
prevnext I’ll def pay 399$
for the ps5 , that’s a good price
I’ll def pay 399$ for the ps5 , that’s a good price— corbin (@Corrobyn) September 16, 2020
$400 for next-gen seems to have a lot of appeal.
prevnext $400 is a GREAT
price for the digital version of PS5. I'm guessing they may not
have arrived at that price until seeing Series S's arguably even
better $300. Still, astounded Sony is willing to go to
$400.
$400 is a GREAT price for the digital version of PS5. I'm guessing they may not have arrived at that price until seeing Series S's arguably even better $300. Still, astounded Sony is willing to go to $400.— Knicksy (@KnicksRIP) September 16, 2020
This is very much what people were hoping to see.
prevnext Okay the 399 and
499 price points for PS5 are reasonable.
Okay the 399 and 499 price points for PS5 are reasonable.— OC Gaymer (@Francision) September 16, 2020
Not everyone is happy with the price, however!
prev What the point of
buying the #PS5
if it’s the same price as the #Xsx
What the point of buying the #PS5 if it’s the same price as the #Xsx— Zupulu (@Zupulu1) September 16, 2020