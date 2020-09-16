PlayStation Fans Are Very Happy With the PS5's Price

During today's PlayStation Showcase, Sony finally pulled back the curtain on the system's price. As previously expected, the console will retail for $499 when it launches on November 12th. Across social media, fans shared their happiness with the price point. The number puts the console in line with the Xbox Series X, so it seems that the two consoles really will be in direct competition when they launch later this year! A price point for the all digital version was also provided, and it will release for $399. It will be interesting to see which console PlayStation fans opt for later this year!

Are you planning on picking up a PlayStation 5 this year? What do you think of the system's price point?

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the PlayStation 5's price!

