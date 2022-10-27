PlayStation Studio Teases "Ambitious" New PS5 Game

While PlayStation's London Studio has mostly stuck to VR games and Singstar titles over the last decade, the team will be doing something very different in the PlayStation 5 era. In a new interview with GamesIndustry.biz, the studio revealed that it is working on an "ambitious" live-service co-op game. The title will be set in a version of London with fantastical and magical elements. While the team is abandoning VR for this new game, co-studio head Stuart Whyte says that some of the technical elements from the game are the same that were used on its VR titles.

"Our Soho Engine, our in-house game engine, is at the heart of what we're doing here," Whyte told GamesIndustry.biz. "This is an engine that was built from the ground-up for this generation of hardware and the needs of the game that we're making. It's designed to take full advantage of the PS5. But it's fair to say that some of the toolset that we're using dates back to the VR Worlds and Blood & Truth tech that we had on PS4. Because at the end of the day, VR games need to have super-efficient pipelines and engines."

Live-service games are going to be a big part of PlayStation's strategy over the next few years. PlayStation has seen the success of games like Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Destiny 2, and is looking to break into the genre in a big way. The company spent $3.6 billion to purchase Bungie, and the deal was specifically made with the intention that Bungie would assist in the creation of new live-service games. As of this writing, it's unclear whether the Destiny 2 developer will have any role in the creation of London Studio's next game, but it seems like a safe bet!

While live-service games generate billions in revenue each year, there are plenty that have flopped at launch. There's a lot of competition, and many studios lack the patience required when building a passionate userbase. Hopefully London Studios will deliver an experience that sets itself apart from other games on the market!

Are you looking forward to this new game from London Studio? What do you think of the team's previous games? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!