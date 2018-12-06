PlayStation Now Gets Over 50 New Games, Including ‘For Honor’

Sony has been providing more of a push to its PlayStation Now streaming service as of late, adding a variety of new titles and discounting the program with lower prices. But now it’s announced its biggest move to date, adding well over 50 games to the service and, just in time for the holidays, offering up the lowered membership prices once again.

In a new entry on the PlayStation Blog, Sony announced its PlayStation Now holiday promotion, in which users can get a one-month membership for $9.99; a three-month membership for $29.99; or a one-year membership for $79.99. That’s a pretty good value, especially if you’re all about enjoying PlayStation games on PC (or your PlayStation 4 system, if you prefer).

As for the 50 games that are being added to the service, only a few were listed, but will bring the full count of playable games to over 275, including several PlayStation 4 hits and PlayStation 3 classics, such as Mortal Kombat and Red Dead Redemption.

The big title that’s being added is Ubisoft’s For Honor, which will feature the base pack and none of its fancy add-ons. Still, there’s a lot to take in here, with 12 base Heroes to choose from and customize, a thrilling solo and co-op story campaign, as well as brutal PvP and multiplayer modes to test your skill in battle (PS Plus not required to play online when playing via your PS Now subscription). Download the game to your PS4 system to enjoy the brand new Marching Fire expansion (sold separately), featuring a brand new faction with four new heroes, as well as new solo/co-op and PvP modes.

Other titles that are being added to the service include Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force, Raiden V: Director’s Cut, Tron Run/r, Super Star Wars, the platforming adventure Dandara, Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion and more. We’ll let you know once a full list is revealed.

As far as the top title for PlayStation Now for November, Red Dead Redemption continued to lead the pack, followed by Mafia III, NBA 2K16, WWE 2K16 and Ubisoft’s snowboarding opus Steep.

If you haven’t tried out PlayStation Now yet, you can take advantage of a 7-day trial here. Otherwise, take advantage of these membership prices while you can, as it’s only for a limited time!

PlayStation Now is available now for PlayStation 4 and PC.