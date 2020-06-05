PlayStation Now Reveals New PS4 Games for June 2020

✖

Sony has added three new games to PlayStation Now on PS4 and PC for the month of June. Two of the new games are permanent additions, while the other will hang around for six months. The most notable of these additions, Metro Exodus, happens to be the latter of the three. The latest Metro game just released last year and is widely considered one of the best titles of 2019. The second most notable addition is Dishonored 2, which debuted back in 2016, and again, was considered one of the best titles of its year. Unlike Metro Exodus, this is a permanent addition, as is NASCAR Heat 4, which like Metro Exodus, arrived on the scene last year.

It's important to note that these new additions are for the North American version of PlayStation Now. Depending on which region you're in, you may have different, more, or fewer new games to enjoy via PlayStation Now.

Below, you can read more about all three games, as well as check out trailers for each:

Dishonored 2: "Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2.Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons, and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions."

Metro Exodus: "The year is 2036. A quarter-century after nuclear war devastated the earth, a few thousand survivors still cling to existence beneath the ruins of Moscow, in the tunnels of the Metro. They have struggled against the poisoned elements, fought mutated beasts and paranormal horrors, and suffered the flames of civil war. But now, as Artyom, you must flee the Metro and lead a band of Spartan Rangers on an incredible, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in search of a new life in the East."

NASCAR Heat 4: "NASCAR Heat 4 is the official video game of NASCAR. Looking and sounding better than ever with updated user interface, graphics, and engine audio, race across 38 tracks in all three NASCAR National Series plus the fan-favorite Xtreme Dirt Tour."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and all other types of coverage on all things PlayStation, click here.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.