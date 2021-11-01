PlayStation Now Reveals New Games for November 2021

PlayStation today announced a new set of addition to the PlayStation Now service starting tomorrow, November 2nd. The games streaming service will add Mafia: Definitive Edition, Celeste, Final Fantasy IX, and Totally Reliable Delivery Service, specifically.

Much like Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Now titles are not always available indefinitely. They rotate in and out at times. Of the new titles announced for PlayStation Now this week, Mafia: Definitive Edition is the only one with a definitive date at which it will leave the service. Subscribers to PlayStation Now will be able to access and play Mafia: Definitive Edition beginning tomorrow through February 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/PlayStation/status/1455203205751742464

“Buckle up your back brace and fire up the delivery truck, it’s time to deliver,” the description from PlayStation for Totally Reliable Delivery Service, arguably the least-known title of the bunch, reads. “Go it alone to ensure the safety of your deliveries, or join your friends and put your teamwork to the test and haphazardly get the job done in an interactive sandbox world. Unpredictable ragdoll physics meets snappy platforming. Sprint, leap, dive, and grapple with ease, but collide with something and you’ll be knocked out cold! Want to take a break from deliveries? Then play around. The world is chock full of toys, vehicles, and machines that can be used for work or play.”

As noted above, Mafia: Definitive Edition, Totally Reliable Delivery Service, Final Fantasy IX, and Celeste are all set to become available on PlayStation Now to subscribers starting tomorrow, November 2nd. PlayStation Now, the service itself, is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, or PC for $9.99 per month with hundreds of PS4, PS3, and PS2 video games available on it to stream or download. If you’re somehow not familiar, this is a very similar type of service as Xbox Game Pass, but for PlayStation video games. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation Now right here.

What do you think of the new additions to PlayStation Now? Are you excited to check any of these out? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!