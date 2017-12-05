Ton Of New Titles Added To PlayStation Now, Including An Older Elder Scrolls Favourite

Before there was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, there was the epic RPG experience of Oblivion. If fantasy isn’t your style, how about the industrial walls of Dishonored? Whatever your preference, there are a ton of new titles that have been added to the growing PlayStation Now list, including quite a few Bethesda favourites.
New PS3 Games
- Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
- Dishonored
- Brink
- Wet
- Rogue Warrior
- High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition
New PS4 Games
- Active Soccer 2 DX
- Arcania Complete Tale (upgrade from PS3 ver)
- Battle Worlds: Kronos
- Bound by Flame (upgrade from PS3 ver)
- Brick Breaker
- Dungeons 2
- Industry Giant 2
- Shadwen
- Siegecraft Commander
- Sparkle Unleashed
- Super Dungeon Bros
- Tetraminos
- Zotrix
In addition to the new titles added this month, Sony also broke down what the fan-favourites were for last month PS Now titles:
- Red Dead Redemption
- Mortal Kombat
- WWE 2K16
- Fallout: New Vegas
- Mafia II
- Injustice: Gods Among Us
- The Last of Us
- Sonic Generations
- Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
The new additions makes the count closer to 600 titles than ever before. Since it’s the holiday season, Sony is also bringing back their $9.99 intro offer, as well as their 12-month subscription for a limited amount of time. First month is that 10 dollar rate, which locks in the full year at $9.99. This offer is only good until the end of January, so if it’s something that interests you, act now!
“The holidays are almost here, which means lots of free time to curl up in front of the TV for some long gaming sessions. With nearly 600 games in the service, PlayStation Now lets you play to your heart’s content. If you haven’t given PS Now a try yet, the seven-day free trial for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC is the perfect way to experience the streaming service for yourself. PS Now provides unlimited on-demand access to a growing library of nearly 600 PS4 and PS3 games, with new games added every month, and no game downloads required. PS4 save data in PS Now is even compatible with PS Plus cloud saves, so you can upload/download save files to/from your own console.”