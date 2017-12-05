Ton Of New Titles Added To PlayStation Now, Including An Older Elder Scrolls Favourite

Before there was The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, there was the epic RPG experience of Oblivion. If fantasy isn’t your style, how about the industrial walls of Dishonored? Whatever your preference, there are a ton of new titles that have been added to the growing PlayStation Now list, including quite a few Bethesda favourites.

New PS3 Games

Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Dishonored

Brink

Wet

Rogue Warrior

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

New PS4 Games

Active Soccer 2 DX

Arcania Complete Tale (upgrade from PS3 ver)

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Bound by Flame (upgrade from PS3 ver)

Brick Breaker

Dungeons 2

Industry Giant 2

Shadwen

Siegecraft Commander

Sparkle Unleashed

Super Dungeon Bros

Tetraminos

Zotrix

In addition to the new titles added this month, Sony also broke down what the fan-favourites were for last month PS Now titles:

Red Dead Redemption

Mortal Kombat

WWE 2K16

Fallout: New Vegas

Mafia II

Injustice: Gods Among Us

The Last of Us

Sonic Generations

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

The new additions makes the count closer to 600 titles than ever before. Since it’s the holiday season, Sony is also bringing back their $9.99 intro offer, as well as their 12-month subscription for a limited amount of time. First month is that 10 dollar rate, which locks in the full year at $9.99. This offer is only good until the end of January, so if it’s something that interests you, act now!

“The holidays are almost here, which means lots of free time to curl up in front of the TV for some long gaming sessions. With nearly 600 games in the service, PlayStation Now lets you play to your heart’s content. If you haven’t given PS Now a try yet, the seven-day free trial for PlayStation 4 and Windows PC is the perfect way to experience the streaming service for yourself. PS Now provides unlimited on-demand access to a growing library of nearly 600 PS4 and PS3 games, with new games added every month, and no game downloads required. PS4 save data in PS Now is even compatible with PS Plus cloud saves, so you can upload/download save files to/from your own console.”