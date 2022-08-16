PlayStation Seemingly Preparing to Release Dedicated PC Launcher

It looks like Sony is gearing up to release a dedicated launcher for its PlayStation games that continue to come to PC. In recent years, Sony has started to ramp up its presence in the PC space and has ported titles like God of War, Days Gone, Horizon Zero Dawn, and most recently, Marvel's Spider-Man to the platform. And while Sony has already said in the past that it doesn't plan to slow down with these PC releases, it seems as though PlayStation could soon get its own launcher.

Spotted by VGC, the recent PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man seems to contain a direct mention of a "PlayStation PC launcher" within the files of the game. At this point in time, no such launcher actually exists, but it seems as though Marvel's Spider-Man has already been developed to be compatible with the platform if it were to release in the future.

In case you're unfamiliar with what a PlayStation-specific PC launcher would even look like, it would likely function in a similar manner compared to other platforms like Ubisoft Connect, EA Play, and Battle.net. Essentially, it would be a locale in which only PlayStation-published titles would be available to purchase and play, but it also might contain some larger features that are also seen on PS5 and PS4 consoles. Specifically, this could include trophy support and PSN account linking, among other potential additions.

Up until this point, Sony has opted to solely release its PlayStation games for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. And while this could continue well into the future, the arrival of a PlayStation launcher on PC could change how Sony opts to go about its releases. Obviously, there's still a lot we have to learn about this topic, but if Sony makes a new announcement related to a PC launcher in the future, we'll be sure to let you know.

Would you like to see Sony release a PlayStation-specific game launcher for PC? Or would you prefer that PlayStation continue to solely use Steam and the Epic Games Store moving forward instead? Let me know your own reaction to this leak either down in the comments or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.