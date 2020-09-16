PlayStation Plus Collection Announced for PS5

During today's PlayStation 5 Showcase, Sony pulled back the curtain on the PlayStation Plus Collection, a new benefit for subscribers to the online service. PlayStation Plus users on PS5 will gain instant access to a number of beloved PlayStation 4 games as part of their subscription. It's unclear whether or not this will be a permanent library, or if certain games will rotate in and out over time. As of this writing, Sony has not divulged any additional details about how the new benefit will work, but the following games have been announced as part of the PlayStation Plus Collection at launch:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFamous: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Monster Hunter: World

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil: Biohazard

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Until Dawn

For those that will be buying their first PlayStation, or those that might have missed out on some of these titles during the current console generation, that's certainly a strong group of games! Of course, the presence of both Batman: Arkham Knight and Resident Evil: Biohazard makes a lot of sense, since both games have follow-ups confirmed for PlayStation 5. Those interested in checking out Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or Resident Evil Village will now have the opportunity to play their predecessors on PS5.

Digital libraries seem to be all the rage heading into the next console generation. While many gamers remain skeptical about buying digital games, there could be a strong appeal in subscription plans that grant access to older games. The PlayStation Plus Collection seems to be Sony's response to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Microsoft's option allows subscribers access to more than 100 games, and the company will allow subscribers the chance to get an Xbox Series S or Series X as part of the Xbox All Access program.

The PS4 had a rather impressive library, so it seems like Sony could find a lot of additional games to add to the PlayStation Plus Collection over time! Fans should expect to learn more about the program as the PS5's November 12th launch date approaches.

