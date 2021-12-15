PlayStation Plus Gives Fortnite Players Free New Skin

PlayStation Plus subscribers can now earn themselves a free new skin for Fortnite as part of a new cross-promotion between the world’s most popular battle royale game and Sony. In the past, Sony has given out various free goodies for Fortnite as a way of rewarding PS Plus subscribers. As such, this new promotion isn’t necessarily unfounded, but it does continue to show that Sony is always looking for ways to give out new PS Plus goodies outside of each month’s free slate of games.

This new Fortnite bundle that is now available to download for PlayStation Plus subscribers actually includes two items. The first is a skin for the character Sultura. This outfit is largely decked out in black and blue colors while Sultura themselves comes donning a mask with white hair sticking out from the top. The second item is then a new pickaxe known as the Cymitar. It resembles the curved sword of the same name, much as you would expect.

So if you’re looking to download this new Fortnite set for yourself, what do you need to do? Well, the process is actually quite simple. Just head over to the PlayStation Store and simply “purchase” the Celebration Pack, as it is formally called, like you would with any other item. Once this is done, the next time you then log-in to your Fortnite account, you should see the new skin and pickaxe sitting in your locker.

It’s worth stressing that regardless of where you might play, whether it be PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5, you can take advantage of this deal. In fact, due to how Fortnite accounts can be interconnected between platforms, you can even download this skin via PlayStation Plus and go on to still use it via Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, or mobile versions of the game.

Are you going to pick up this new Fortnite bundle for yourself if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber? And how are you feeling about Fortnite Chapter 3 as a whole right now? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.