PlayStation Plus Free Games for December Revealed

Your PlayStation Plus free games for December have been revealed! Well, they’ve been officially revealed. This morning we saw a leak suggest that the PS4 headliner for December was going to be Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition, and it turns out that that leak was true after all. The PlayStation Blog just published the full PS Plus lineup, and it’s looking pretty good! The blog also outlined multiple bonus trials and offers that PS Plus members can take advantage of right now, but we’re going to kick things off with the free stuff. Let’s begin with your PlayStation 4 games:

Darksiders II: Deathinitive Edition:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Become Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen, in Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition. The Deathinitive Edition includes all DLC, alongside updated graphics rendering and reworked game balancing. It is instantly playable and sure to make this a Deathcember to remember.”

Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends:

“In Kung Fu Panda: Showdown of Legendary Legends, face off alongside or against Po and other Kung Fu Panda characters in up-to four person battles in the iconic Kung Fu Panda universe. This is the perfect game to bring families together for some friendly rivalry during the holidays.”

PlayStation 3 and Vita Games

Syberia Collection (PS3):

“Includes Syberia & Syberia 2! Kate Walker, a young ambitious lawyer from New York, is handed what seems a fairly straightforward assignment. Little did she imagine when embarking on this task that her life would be turned upside down.”

Xblaze Lost: Memories (PS3):

“XBlaze Lost: Memories, is a visual-novel game based in the BlazBlue universe and the sequel to XBlaze Code: Embryo. Play as the enigmatic pink-haired protagonist as she navigates through a weird and wondrous alternate reality with the help of the mysterious Nobody in order to save her sister, who disappeared into this unknown world!”

Forma.8 (Vita):

“As the small exploration probe forma.8 you’re stranded alone on the surface of an alien planet. Separated from your companions by accident you have a life or death mission to accomplish: find and recover a lost, powerful energy source before it’s too late. Ancient civilisations, great perils and dystopian visions await you. And not everything is what it seems…”

Wanted Corp (Vita):

“Wanted Corp. is an action-shooter featuring Neal Maddogg and Irina-Ys, two of the most charismatic intergalactic bounty hunters around. Use weapons, magical and mobile robots to neutralize and capture colossal giants, mechanical drones and highly evolved level bosses in an effort to maximize your profits.”

Additional Bonuses

The PlayStation Blog also outlined a few bonuses that subscribers can take advantage of imminently, which includes another free game for PlayStation VR.

“As a reminder, we are giving PlayStation Plus members a bonus PlayStation VR game – Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. It’s available now through January 2 for PlayStation Plus members in U.S., Canada, and Latin America. This survival horror arcade shooter will be sure to give you a scare as you blast your way through hordes of enemies. Download it now (if you haven’t already) and buckle up for the most disturbing roller coaster ride you’ll ever take.”

Monster Hunter World Beta

PS Plus members also have the unique opportunity to take part in Monster Hunter World gameplay beta, which takes place from December 9 to December 12. “In this beta, you’ll be tasked with hunting a Great Jagras and an Anjanath in the Ancient Forest, as well as a Barroth in the Wildspire Waste. While these are your main quest targets, be on the lookout for other deadly monsters roaming each ecosystem.”

Smite Bonus

“Lastly, for a limited time, PlayStation Plus members can grab the Smite PlayStation Plus Pack for free! The bundle includes 31 Skins, 20 Gods and Voice Packs, plus the Khepri Announcer Pack. The bundle is available from December 12 to January 9.”

Are you excited about the lineup?