New PlayStation Plus Free Video Games for June Are Now Available

The new free video games for PlayStation Plus subscribers have arrived for June, and that specifically includes Operation: Tango, Star Wars: Squadrons, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown. It is worth noting, however, that the two former titles will be available until July while Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available through August as part of PlayStation Plus. Additionally, the version of Operation: Tango included with June's PlayStation Plus free video games offerings is the PlayStation 5 one only.

The typical caveats associated with PlayStation Plus free video games all apply to June's titles. The titles are only available to claim for a limited time period, and once they rotate out they rotate out. Anyone that does claim them will be able to download them and play so long as they remain a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Should their subscription lapse, so too will their access to these video games -- but they will remain part of their PlayStation Plus library. If and when they resubscribe, they will be able to play them all once again.

As stated above, Operation: Tango, Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown, and Star Wars: Squadrons are now available as the new PlayStation Plus free video games. Operation: Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons will be available through July 5th while Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available through August 2nd. At this point, there is no telling what July might bring to the service. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

