PlayStation Plus Free Games for March Revealed

We’re coming up on the end of the month and this means a new month for free gaming glory. For PlayStation Plus members, every month new titles become available for players to enjoy for free. They’re yours to keep as long as the paid membership remains active.

Just like previous months, there are a few free PlayStation 4 titles to enjoy — one noticeable difference is however that this month doesn’t include PlayStation 3 or Vita titles, which is something we’ve known for awhile but still … truth hurts.

The two newest titles to arrive to the PlayStation Plus free line-up includes Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and The Witness. Modern Warfare is a beloved entry into the Call of Duty franchise, making this one an easy grab for those that are members.

The Witness offers a different sort an experience that is perfect for puzzle lovers. “You wake up, alone, on a strange island full of puzzles that will challenge and surprise you,” reads the game’s official description.

“You don’t remember who you are, and you don’t remember how you got here, but there’s one thing you can do: explore the island in hope of discovering clues, regaining your memory, and somehow finding your way home.

“The Witness is a single-player game in an open world with dozens of locations to explore and over 500 puzzles. This game respects you as an intelligent player and it treats your time as precious. There’s no filler; each of those puzzles brings its own new idea into the mix. So, this is a game full of ideas.”

