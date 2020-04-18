PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 Games We May Get for May 2020

In a matter of a week or two, Sony Interactive Entertainment will reveal May’s free PlayStation Plus games, and we think it’s going to be a great month for PS4 users subscribed to the service. For one, the offerings so far this year have been pretty great, especially compared to last year. Further, engagement and play time on the console is higher than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is forcing everyone to find things to past the time with while they hunker down inside. In other words, if there’s ever been a time for Sony to make a splash with a big month for PlayStation Plus, it’s now.

Typically, PlayStation Plus dishes out two free games a month, but sometimes it will dish more. Due to the circumstances outlined above, we think next month could be a rare example where Sony spreads the love by adding another game to the lineup.

Below, you will find the three games we think will be offered next month. That said, it’s important to note these are nothing more than mere predictions based on simple observations. In other words, chances are none of these games will be offered, but that’s just the painful reality of math.

Meanwhile, while you wait for Sony to reveal next month's offering, don't forget to check out the massive new PlayStation Store sale currently live, which features nearly 600 discounted games.

God of War

God of War will turn 2 years old in a couple of days. What better way to celebrate this milestone than by making it free on PlayStation Plus? God of War is not only one of PS4’s biggest exclusives, but it’s one of the most award-winning and critically-acclaimed games of the generation. In other words, everyone who was going to buy it, probably already has. This isn’t one you wait to be discounted. However, if someone did wait for a discount, they’ve also probably already picked it up. Not only is it discounted regularly, but you can sometimes find it for as cheap as $10 or $15. All of this is to say Sony surely has extracted most of the profit out of this one already, so what does it lose by making it free to PlayStation Plus subscribers?

Meanwhile, if you want to make a big splash next month — which should be the aim — this is the way to do it. Make one of the PS4’s best games free.

Unravel Two

Unravel Two is one of the best and most heart-warming co-op games of this generation. These two things alone make it the perfect game for times like this. Again, the coronavirus and social distancing has everyone home, in need of something to do and in need of social interaction. This checks both of those boxes, whilst providing an uplifting journey that may just help some people power through these challenging times.

From the business side of things, it shouldn’t cost Sony much to strike a deal with EA. Not only is the game regularly on sale, but this is one of the smaller releases in EA’s catalogue.

The Jak and Daxter Collection

Classic games rarely feature in PlayStation Plus’s monthly free games, but again people are going to need something to do next month. The Jak and Daxter Collection is four games in one, so it fits this bill quite well. Further, it will help a lot of PlayStation gamers transport back to a better, simpler time.

It’s pretty obvious Sony and Naughty Dog aren’t going back to this series anytime soon, but the former could see how much demand there is for a return by making it free and seeing how many downloads it drives. Besides, it’s safe to assume most PlayStation gamers who were going to buy the collection, already have.