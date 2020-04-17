Huge PlayStation Store Sale Adds 100 New PS4 Games
The PlayStation Store Spring Sale has just added a healthy slab of new PS4 games, including some pretty incredible deals on some equally incredible games. The sale first went live a couple weeks ago with nearly 500 games. Now, Sony has expanded the sale, adding more games to it, and in the process bringing the sale closer to 600 games. In short, the massive PlayStation Store sale just got more massive.
Like the first wave of PS4 games, this second wave includes some big games, and some ever bigger discounts. Usually sales of this size are brimming with filler and tiny discounts, but this one is pretty robust in both these regards.
Below, you can check out some of the newly added games, which includes the likes of Persona 5, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Marvel's Spider-Man. That said, it's important to rememeber this is just SOME of the new games added, and only a SLITHER of the entire sale.
- Hunt Showdown
- Persona 5
- Zombie Army 4
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
- Remnant: From the Ashes
- Madden NFL 20
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Marvel's Spider-Man
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
- MLB The Show
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Metro Exodus
- Battlefield V
- Tetris Effect
- Divinity Original Sin 2
- Lumines Remastered
- Overcooked 2
- Call of Duty: WWII
- Shadow of the Colossus
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole
- Kerbal Space Program
- LEGO Marvel Collection
- Rez Infinite
- ARK: Survival Evolved
- The Last Guardian
- LEGO Worlds
- Nioh
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Friday the 13th: The Game
If none of these games tickle your fancy, don't forget to check out the sale in its entirety by clicking right HERE. It features 567 discounts, so there's a good chance there's a little something for every type of PlayStation gamer.
For more coverage on the PS4 -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles pertaining to the console, and everything related to it, by clicking right here.
In the most recent and related news, the PlayStation 4 just got a new update. Meanwhile, it looks like another PS4 exclusive may get delayed soon.
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.