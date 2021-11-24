PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2021 Reportedly Revealed

The latest slate of free games coming to PlayStation Plus for the month of December 2021 have reportedly been revealed. With November quickly coming to an end, Sony is gearing up to soon reveal which new titles will be coming to the popular PlayStation subscription service next month. Prior to Sony making this announcement on its own, though, one reputable website has again beat the publisher to the punch and has detailed what fans should expect.

Coming by way of a new report from Dealabs, three new games in total will end up dropping on PlayStation Plus in the month of December. This full lineup is said to include Godfall: Challenger Edition for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Mortal Shell for PS4, and LEGO DC Super Villains for PS4. All in all, this is a pretty strong group of games given that Godfall and Mortal Shell are each only a little bit more than one year old.

So how likely is it that this will end up being the real list of free games coming to PS Plus in December? Well, given the history of Dealabs with reports of this nature, it seems extremely plausible. Dealabs has had multiple accurate scoops over the course of 2021 when it comes to leaking PS Plus titles ahead of time. Given that accuracy in the past, it stands to reason that December’s free titles will once again be comprised of these games in question.

At this point in time, Sony hasn’t formally said when it will be announcing December’s lineup of PlayStation Plus games, but the reveal should be coming quite soon. When this news does become official, PS Plus subscribers will then have from December 7 until January 4 to add all of these games to their own digital library.

