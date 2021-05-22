PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for June 2021

June and E3 2021 are coming in hot, and in the coming days, Sony will officially reveal June's free PlayStation Plus games subscribers on PS4 and PS5 will be able to enjoy during the first month of summer and the biggest month in gaming. In 2021, PlayStation Plus has raised its game and been offering a variety of great PS4 and PS5 games each month. We expect this to continue in June, but with everyone distracted by E3 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, we also anticipate Sony to go a little less hard in the paint in June. Sony has flipped and flopped between how many games it offers each month. For the purpose of this article, we have chosen two PS4 games and one PS5 game. That said, it's important to remember these are purely predictions based on knowledge of the industry, the history of the service, and simple observations. In other words, there's no influence of leaks or rumors. Unfortunately, the law of probability means these predictions will likely be -- at least -- partially off base. However, we have been right on more than one occasion in the past. Below, you can check out all three games we think will be on tap next month. This includes not only a trailer and a description of the game, but an explanation as to why we think it could be offered.

The Pathless (PS5) Reason: Sony doesn't have many PS5 games it can offer right now. It could offer Returnal, but that just released, and if you give it away for free now, you run the risk of irking all that just purchased it last month. Meanwhile, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is dropping this month, but there's no way Sony will want to give away its biggest PS5 game yet for free at launch. One game it could give away is The Pathless, which released alongside the PS5, but didn't make a splash, despite being adored by most that played it. In a month where the PS5 offering isn't obvious, it's a great time to give The Pathless a dose of life again. Publisher Annapurna Interactive has probably already sold just about every copy it's going to sell and Sony has already gone through the trouble of helping market the game before its release. It should be a cheap, but effective deal to strike. Description: "From the creators of ABZU, The Pathless is the mythic adventure of an archer and an eagle in a vast forest. Become the Hunter, a master of archery who travels to a mystical island to dispel a curse of darkness that grips the world."

Immortals: Fenyx Rising (PS4) Reason: In June, Immortals: Fenyx Rising will turn six months old, which means the honeymoon period is over. Those who already bought it won't feel burned and those just getting it will feel like they are getting a fairly new game, and one that was well-received when it released, but yet failed to make a commercial impact, making it a prime candidate for PlayStation Plus. The only problem is the service doesn't have much history offering Ubisoft games. So, while it's easy to imagine Sony being interested, Ubisoft may not be game, or at the very least may want too much money to make the deal happen. Description: "Play as Fenyx, a new winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods and their home from a dark curse. Take on mythological beasts, master the legendary powers of the gods, and defeat Typhon, the deadliest Titan in Greek mythology, in an epic fight for the ages."