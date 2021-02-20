PlayStation Plus: Free PS4 and PS5 Games We May Get for March 2021

March 2021 is almost here, which means that Sony will soon unveil the month's free PlayStation Plus games on PS4 and PS5. So far for 2021, Sony has been going big. In fact, February's lineup was one of the service's best lineups since its inception. Not only do we expect Sony to follow this up with another big month, but the pressure is on to once again one-up itself. That said, with the lack of compelling PS5 games, it's getting harder and harder for Sony to continue the three-game offer consisting of two PS4 games and one PS5 game it's been hitting subscribers with. Right now, subscribers can download Control: Ultimate Edition, Concrete Genie, and Destruction AllStars. And we know the latter of these three will be available to download all the way until April 5. As a result, March's offering may only be two games, but for the purpose of this article we are banking on Sony once again offering up one new PS5 game alongside two PS4 games. All of that aside, below this you will find our predictions for the month. Included is the reason for the pick, a trailer of the game, and an official description of the game in case you want to read more about it. That said, it's important to remember these are just predictions, with no inside information, rumors, or leaks used as references. The predictions are based purely on observation, history of the service, and general knowledge of the industry and its inner workings. Chances are none of these games will be on offer next month, but that is simply probability in work. We've been right in the past, but we've also been way off as well.

NieR: Automata Reason: Next month, NieR: Automata will turn four years old, and more importantly, the following month, a remaster of its predecessor -- Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... -- will release. If there was ever a time for Square Enix and Sony to cash in on NieR Automata by making it free for PlayStation Plus subscribers, it's now. Not only is the opportunity for synergy there, but NieR: Automata has already sold millions of copies and routinely gets the deep discount treatment. In other words, Square Enix has squeezed most of this orange, and now it's time to squeeze the last few drops and get more players in the door before Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139... drops in April. About: "NieR: Automata tells the story of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 and their battle to reclaim the machine-driven dystopia overrun by powerful machines. Humanity has been driven from the Earth by mechanical beings from another world. In a final effort to take back the planet, the human resistance sends a force of android soldiers to destroy the invaders. Now, a war between machines and androids rages on... A war that could soon unveil a long-forgotten truth of the world." prevnext

Yakuza: Like a Dragon Reason: PlayStation needs to offer a PS5 game, and Yakuza: Like a Dragon may be the best option at this point. Sony could go big with Marvel's Spider-Man or Demon's Souls, but this seems unlikely. Yakuza: Like a Dragon is not only the more realistic option, but Sony and Sega owe it to PlayStation fans after making them wait until March 2 for the PS5 version of the game. The game has been available on PS4 since launch, but the next-gen version has been an Xbox Series X exclusive. For Sega, this is an opportunity to do right by PlayStation fans, and for Sony this represents an opportunity to get a big game any hardcore and classic PlayStation fan will appreciate, right as Yakuza 6 comes to Xbox platforms for the first time. It's going to be a pricey one to pull off, but the optics are worth it. About: "Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most. Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan." prevnext