PlayStation Plus Free Games for June 2021 Potentially Leaked

It's just about that time of the month where we'll be learning what Sony has on tap for its PlayStation Plus free games program for June 2021. While the official lineup won't be announced until later this week--most likely tomorrow--it seems as though we have now learned ahead of time what the coming month will have in store thanks to a leaked list that has emerged ahead of time.

According to the Spanish website Areajugones, it claims to already know what the PlayStation Plus slate for June 2021 is going to look like. In total, three new games will be heading to the service and will include most notably Star Wars: Squadrons. Released in October of last year for PlayStation 4, Squadrons is a ship combat game set within the Star Wars universe. PlayStation VR users are also able to play the game in virtual reality as well thanks to some additional capabilities that developer EA Motive packed in with it.

As for the other two titles on this supposed list, they're likely a bit lesser-known. The PlayStation 5 offering for the month is said to be Operation: Tango, which also first released back in 2020. Lastly, a new version of Virtua Fighter 5 known as Ultimate Showdown is also said to be hitting PS Plus. Although this game hasn't even been formally announced by Sega just yet, previous leaks have informed us that the new iteration on the classic fighting title is set to come about at some point. And considering how many games have been launching directly on PlayStation Plus within the past few months, there's a good chance that this could be happening with Virtua Fighter 5.

Again, it's worth stressing that this leak might not be accurate, so don't get too excited just yet. That being said, the site that leaked this lineup has been pretty reputable over the past couple of months when it comes to knowing what is heading to PlayStation Plus. Whether this group of games is made official within the coming days remains to be seen, but whenever the new array of titles are revealed, we'll keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

If this PS Plus lineup ends up being legitimate, how do you feel about it? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

