PlayStation Plus Free Games for May 2021 Reportedly Leaked

✖

The free PlayStation Plus games for May 2021 have reportedly leaked ahead of their official reveal. There's only a few days left in April, which means Sony is running out of time to reveal next month's free PlayStation Plus games coming to PS4 and PS5 users. The announcement will likely come tomorrow or Thursday, but in the meantime, the beans have been spilled. And if the leak is accurate, it's going to be another big month for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Taking to Twitter, industry insider Nick "Shpeshal Ed" Baker revealed the free PlayStation Plus games they've heard could be on offer next month. More specifically, Baker revealed that they've heard that both Disco Elysium and Godfall will be offered for the month of May.

The former is an old-school isometric RPG that debuted back in 2019 via developer ZA/UM and to a very impressive 91 on Metacritic. One of the highest-rated games of the year, it notably won more awards than any other game at The Game Awards 2019.

The latter debuted back in 2020 as a PS5 launch game, though, unlike Disco Elysium, it did not impress the critics. Developed by Counterplay Games, Godfall debuted to a lackluster 61 on Metacritic. Despite this, it would be a notable inclusion given it's fairly new and was a PS5 launch game.

It's unclear if Disco Elysium will be offered to PS5 users or PS4 users or both. Given that Godfall will likely be the month's PS5 offering, you'd assume it will be for PS4, but this remains to be seen.

It's worth noting that while Baker has reliably leaked free PlayStation Plus games in the past, none of this comes from their usual source, which means it needs to be taken with an extra grain of salt.

It's also worth pointing out that Area Jugones ran a conflicting report this week, claiming that they've heard next month's offering will include Battlefield V and Stranded Deep, which would also be a solid month, but perhaps not as hype-inducing as the aforementioned lineup.

Thankfully, we don't have to settle for unofficial reports and speculation for much longer. As noted, the reveal of May's free games should drop this week, probably on Wednesday or Thursday. In the meantime, for more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest on both the PS4 and the PS5 -- click right here.