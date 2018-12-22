12-Month PlayStation Plus Membership Sale Offers Big Savings for the Holidays

We are down to the crunch time, PlayStation fans! The holiday season is now here and you know what makes a great stocking stuffer? A PlayStation Plus membership! For a limited time, G2A is offering a sweet deal for only $44.39 for US PS4 players.

For those looking for a 4-month or 15-month deal, Sony is also offering special savings! Players can choose from a 15-month subscription for $59.99, 4-month subscription for $24.99, a 1-month subscription for $9.99, or a 14-day trial for free. For those familiar with how the PlayStation Membership sales work, the latter two are the usual promotions, but the 15-month deal is definitely worth scooping up.

What’s the incentive to get in on this action? Check out some of the incredible benefits to being a PlayStation Plus member:

Play Online with Friends:

PlayStation Plus connects you with the best online community of gamers. So, team up or compete with your friends in all your favorite PS4 multiplayer games!

Get Free Games

PlayStation Plus expands your gaming horizons with a growing collection of games included with your membership. From action-adventure to shooters, you’ll always have something great to play.

Get Exclusive Deals and Discounts

As a member of PlayStation Plus, you’ll get exclusive benefits on PlayStation Store. This includes member-only sales and deeper discounts on some of the biggest and best games available – as much as 80% off!

Now that we are at the tail end of the holiday season, a lot of gamers are getting shiny new PlayStation 4 systems to call their own. A PlayStation Plus membership is the perfect stocking stuffer for those just now coming into this generation or those that have just recently upgraded their systems. As seen above, there are many perks for becoming a member today!

It is important to note that this deal is not eligible for those that already have an active membership, only for new subscribers. Interested in checking it out yourself? You can scoop up this deal right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.