PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now 12-Month Days of Play Deals Are On

The PlayStation Days of Play sales event runs through June 9th and includes discounts on a collection of games and accessories for the PS4 and PS5. it also includes deals on PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships.

At the time of writing, a PlayStation Plus 12-month membership (digital) is available here at Best Buy and here on Amazon for $44.99 ($15 off). If you want to save a bit more, you can get a 1-year code right here at CDKeys for only $39.79. PlayStation Now 12-month and 3-month subscriptions are also on sale here at Best Buy for $44.99 ($15 off) and $19.99 ($5 off) respectively. You can grab the 12-month deal here on Amazon and 3-month deal here on Amazon as well.

Benefits of a PlayStation Plus Membership

Note that the free PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 are Star Wars Squadrons, Operation Tango, and Virtua Fighter 5: Showdown. Details on these new releases can be found here.

If you are lucky enough to be a PS5 owner, one of the huge new benefits of a PlayStation Plus membership is the PlayStation Plus Collection. If you're unfamiliar, the PS Plus Collection currently offers 20 PS4 games to play for free - and that's on top of the three free games mentioned above. You'll also need a PlayStation Plus membership to back up your PS5 saves for the time being.

Benefits at a glance:

Online Multiplayer

Free Monthly Games

Auto game patch download from rest mode

Exclusive early access to game trials, demos, and public beta trials

100GB of online storage for saves

Exclusive content and discounts in PlayStation Store

PS Plus Collection for PS5 owners

Benefits of a PlayStation Now Membership

The PlayStation Now service allows members to download and stream a large (and growing) of games for the PS4, PS3, and PS2 on demand. New titles are added every month, and it is expected to become even more valuable to PS5 owners in the years to come. That said, you can check out the list of new PS Now games for June right here.

