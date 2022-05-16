PlayStation Plus Premium Reveals Initial Lineup of PS5 and PS4 Games

✖

PlayStation Plus is finally set to kick off its restructure next month which will see two new tiers (Extra and Premium) being offered to subscribers. Although current PS Plus subscribers don't have to upgrade beyond their current tier, those that do will be able to gain access to a catalog of PlayStation games from the past. Now, we know just which PS5 and PS4 games will be landing on this iteration of the service.

Outlined on the PlayStation Blog today, Sony revealed the initial list of PS5 and PS4 titles that it will be making available to subscribers when PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium launch next month. For the most part, this is a very strong lineup with projects like Demon's Souls, Returnal, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales highlighting the PS5 selections. For the PS4, classic like God of War, Uncharted 4, and Bloodborne will be available.

It's worth noting that publisher Ubisoft is making certain games available on this service, but they will only be available to those subscribed to PlayStation Plus Premium specifically. In addition, Sony has also made clear that this slate isn't finalized just yet, so expect more games to be added to PS Plus when the release happens on June 13th.

Until then, here's the full list of first and third-party titles from PS5 and PS4 that have been confirmed so far.

First-Party

Alienation | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Bloodborne | FromSoftware, PS4

| FromSoftware, PS4 Concrete Genie | Pixelopus, PS4

| Pixelopus, PS4 Days Gone | Bend Studio, PS4

| Bend Studio, PS4 Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Death Stranding and Death Stranding Director's Cut | Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5

| Kojima Productions, PS4/PS5 Demon's Souls | Bluepoint Games, PS5

| Bluepoint Games, PS5 Destruction AllStars | Lucid Games, PS5

| Lucid Games, PS5 Everybody's Golf | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Ghost Of Tsushima Director's Cut | Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5

| Sucker Punch, PS4/ PS5 God of War | Santa Monica Studio, PS4

| Santa Monica Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush 2 | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Gravity Rush Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Horizon Zero Dawn | Guerrilla, PS4

| Guerrilla, PS4 Infamous First Light | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Infamous Second Son | Sucker Punch, PS4

| Sucker Punch, PS4 Knack | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LittleBigPlanet 3 | Sumo Digital, PS4

| Sumo Digital, PS4 LocoRoco Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 LocoRoco 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man | Insomniac Games, PS4

| Insomniac Games, PS4 Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales | Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5

| Insomniac Games, PS4/PS5 Matterfall |Housemarque, PS4

|Housemarque, PS4 MediEvil | Other Ocean, PS4

| Other Ocean, PS4 Patapon Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Patapon 2 Remastered | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Resogun | Housemarque, PS4

| Housemarque, PS4 Returnal | Housemarque, PS5

| Housemarque, PS5 Shadow of the Colossus | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 Tearaway Unfolded |Media Molecule, PS4

|Media Molecule, PS4 The Last Guardian | Japan Studio, PS4

| Japan Studio, PS4 The Last of Us Remastered | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 The Last of Us: Left Behind | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Until Dawn | Supermassive Games, PS4

| Supermassive Games, PS4 Uncharted The Nathan Drake Collection |Naughty Dog, PS4

|Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted 4: A Thief's End | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy | Naughty Dog, PS4

| Naughty Dog, PS4 WipEout Omega Collection | Clever Beans & Creative Vault Studios, PS4

Third-Party