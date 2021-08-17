New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

✖

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.

One of the PlayStation Plus Collection games on PS5 is Resident Evil 7, the second most recent game in the series and the predecessor to Resident Evil Village. That said, right now there's a bug allowing PlayStation users without a PS5 and the PlayStation Plus Collection to download the game for free.

To nab the free game, you will need to follow a set of very specific steps, starting with the download of the Resident Evil 7 Teaser Demo: Beginning Hour on the PlayStation Store. From here, open the demo, and from the main menu, choose to buy the full game, which will then open the PlayStation Store back up. At this point, choose the third image, on the right, and then press the "choose version" button. And then finish with choosing the second version and buy. Do all of this, and you may get the game for free.

As noted, players across multiple different regions -- the United States, Netherlands, Brazil, etc. -- have confirmed this works, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this. It's also worth noting there's a chance these transactions will be reverted, so if you do get your hands on the game this way, play it as soon as possible, because Sony and Capcom may yank it from your library.

As always, we will be sure to update the story when and if more details surface.

H/T, Reset Era.