PlayStation Plus Free Games for August 2021 Revealed

PlayStation has finally officially announced the PlayStation Plus free games lineup for August 2021, and it exactly matches the previously leaked list... which folks have not been thrilled about. Specifically, PlayStation Plus will offer Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville for free beginning Tuesday, August 3rd. Notably, Hunter's Arena: Legends is for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 while Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are only for PlayStation 4.

All of the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free games apply here, of course. That includes the fact that they will only be available for a limited time to claim, and even then only to subscribers. Additionally, they will remain part of subscribers' libraries once claimed, but players will lose access to them should their PlayStation Plus subscription lapse. Once resubscribed, the titles will become available once again.

Hunter’s Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2 and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are your PlayStation Plus games for August: https://t.co/J10v87INrf pic.twitter.com/5NqtCCAn6E — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2021

"The 30 player PvP & PvE combat-based battle royale is set in an ancient age in which humanity battles each other as well as a growing legion of demons that have been unleashed upon the world," PlayStation says of the new title in the bunch, Hunter's Arena: Legends. "In this vicious frontier, you’ll face threats on two fronts. Head into high-risk, high-reward dungeons to encounter demonic foes. Dangerous but necessary for your continued survival: you’ll earn powerful items and experience points. Powering yourself up will give you a much-needed edge on the battlefield when you face off against your Hunter brethren."

As noted above, August 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, Hunter's Arena: Legends, Tennis World Tour 2, and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, are set to be available beginning August 3rd. July 2021's free PlayStation Plus titles, A Plague Tale: Innocence, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and WWE 2K Battlegrounds, and Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown will remain available through August 2nd. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

