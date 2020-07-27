Free PlayStation Plus PS4 Games for August Announced

✖

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the free PlayStation Plus games all subscribers on PS4 can look forward to downloading for the month of August. More specifically, the PlayStation makers have revealed that for the summer month all PlayStation Plus subscribers will be able to download the following two games for free: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The former remaster, which released earlier this year, does not come with the game's multiplayer, but making up for this is the latter, a brand new multiplayer game debuting next month via Devolver Digital to quite a bit of anticipation.

In addition to this, PlayStation has announced it will be giving out one of these games early. Rather than make subscribers wait until next month, all PlayStation Plus subscribers can start enjoying Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered starting tomorrow, July 28. Meanwhile, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be held until August 4, which is when the game releases on all platforms.

Below, you can read more about both games -- courtesy of the PlayStation Blog -- as well as check out trailers of each:

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout: "Survive a series of hilarious challenges until one victor remains in this colorful 60-person online multiplayer party game! Test your mettle in brutal free-for-alls or co-op challenges where only the winning team advances to the next round. Bend, bounce and bash your way through hilarious physics-based obstacles, from smashing through doors, to balancing on massive see-saws, to racing up mountains riddled with traps. Add a touch of style to your Fall Guy by customizing them with everything from classy pineapple couture to flattering prehistoric fashion."

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered: "Relive the incredible single-player campaign from 2009 blockbuster Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, fully remastered for a new generation. Following immediately on from the dramatic events of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered immerses you in a gripping, action-driven adventure in which you must face off against a deadly new threat hellbent on bringing the world to the brink of collapse. The single-player campaign has been fully remastered with improved textures, animations, physically based rendering, high-dynamic range lighting, and much more. Rediscover classic missions like Cliffhanger, The Gulag, and Whiskey Hotel as you once again join Soap, Price, Ghost, and the rest of Task Force 141 in a globe-spanning fight to restore order to the world. Underwater Demo Team Classic Ghost Bundle not included."

For more news, rumors, leaks, and every other type of coverage on the PS4, and everything related to it, click here or check out the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.