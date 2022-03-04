Huge PlayStation Now Changes May Be Coming Very Soon

It looks like huge PlayStation Now changes are imminent, and possibly huge changes to PlayStation Plus as well. There have been rumors for months of PlayStation Spartacus, a new PlayStation subscription service that will replace PlayStation Now. There’s been scuttlebutt that it will combine PlayStation Now with PlayStation Plus and also add greater access to legacy PlayStation games, but newer rumblings suggest it’s more of a PS Now replacement than anything else. That said, PS Plus changes will likely be made in conjunction. To this end, it seems like all of these rumors are finally about to materialize.

Over on NeoGAF, one PS Now subscriber revealed that their subscription is no longer showing up and is rather showing as two PS Plus subscriptions. Of course, this could be an error, but it seems to be a fairly widespread issue, as other users have begun to report not only this, but that the same thing is happening in some cases with PlayStation Plus subscriptions being changed to PS Now subscriptions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, what’s going on? Well, that’s a good question. This could be nothing more than a PSN error, which isn’t that uncommon. However, given the context — the months and months of reports about PlayStation Spartacus — it’s hard to simply chalk this up to technical issues.

There’s zero chance PlayStation is going to axe PlayStation Plus as it makes far too much money. And even Xbox hasn’t gotten rid of its version of PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold. However, it has packaged Xbox Live Gold with a premium version of Xbox Game Pass in the form of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Right now, it looks like PlayStation Now is going to be replaced, or at least evolved, and some tiers will bundle in PlayStation Plus. That said, none of this has been confirmed, but that could be changing soon.

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation hasn’t addressed any of this in any capacity. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, be on the lookout for a formal announcement as early as tomorrow.