Sly Cooper Returning on PS5 Claims PlayStation Insider

According to a new report, Sly Cooper is returning via the PS5, and possibly the PS4 as well, depending on when it releases. Whether it will be developed by series developer Sucker Punch Productions, remains to be seen, but if a new Ghost of Tsushima 2 leak is any indicator, Sucker Punch isn’t returning to the franchise, which likely means that if it’s revived, it will be farmed out to an external, non-PlayStation studio. None of this is mentioned by the report though. All that is mentioned is that a new Sly Cooper game is in development.

The report comes the way of industry insider and leaker, AccountNGT, a source best known for leaking Star Wars Eclipse, the December update for GTA Online, and providing inside information on the Harry Potter franchise. In other words, the source is reliable, and for what it’s worth, AccountNGT isn’t the first to claim this about Sly Cooper. The leaker also claims that a new Infamous game is in development. This is another Sucker Punch IP, and a bigger one. If this report is true, you’d assume Sucker Punch would work on Ghost of Tsushima 2 and a new Infamous long before it would return to Sly Cooper.

Sly Cooper debuted back in 2002 via Sly Cooper and the Thievius Raccoonus. Since then, three more games have been released, with the first two sequels coming the way of Sucker Punch Productions, who also developed the first game and created the series, and the final and most recent game coming courtesy of Sanzaru Games. The series did not see a single new game during the PS4 generation and has been completely dormant since 2013.

