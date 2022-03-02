The Last of Us Insider Leaks New Unannounced Games Releasing This Year

The Last of Us Part 2 was just released in 2020. Considering that seven years separated the release of the sequel and its predecessor, The Last of Us, fans of the series are used to waiting a while between releases. And if The Last of Us 3 is ever made, it probably won’t be for a number of years. Maybe it will arrive at the end of the PS5 generation at the earliest. That said, in the meantime, it sounds like fans are getting what they didn’t get the last gap, which is other things. With The Last of Us getting the TV series treatment from HBO, perhaps it’s no surprise to hear that Sony is prepared to double down on the series in a way it hasn’t in the past.

So, what’s the good news? Well, according to industry insider and leaker, Tom Henderson, there are a “couple” of Last of Us games in development. What these games are, Henderson doesn’t say, but previous rumors suggest a remake of the first game is in development, presumably to accompany the HBO show. Meanwhile, we know a multiplayer Last of Us game is also in development.

The idea that there are a couple of games in the series in development isn’t very surprising. What may surprise some fans of the series though is that apparently, they aren’t very far away from releasing.

According to Henderson, these Last of Us projects are almost complete and could release as early as this holiday season or in early 2023. To this end, Henderson teases that the games could be revealed soon. And by soon, he suggests next month, as he claims a new PlayStation State of Play is happening in March.

https://twitter.com/_Tom_Henderson_/status/1496497937622392833

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. While the source is good, and while this is a partial retelling of previous rumors, it doesn’t change the fact that everything here is unofficial and even if it’s accurate, it’s subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on this report and the speculation it has created. We don’t expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, if any official party representative provides any type of comment, we will update the story accordingly.