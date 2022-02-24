PlayStation Spartacus Report Leaks Pricing and Classic Games

For months, rumors have been circulating about PlayStation’s answer to Xbox Game Pass, which apparently goes by the codename “Spartacus.” While PlayStation has yet to reveal the program or what it will include, gaming journalist Jeff Grubb recently revealed a lot of potential information about the program on his GrubbSnax podcast. During the show, Grubb discussed details about the pricing structure, including the different tiers, and what each of them will include. Grubb also believes that Spartacus is “getting pretty close” to launch. While Grubb is a solid source, readers should take this all with a grain of salt until PlayStation makes it official.

According to Grubb, there will be three tiers for Spartacus:

Essential– Priced around $10. Basically, this tier will be the same thing as PS Plus.

Extra– Priced around $13. This tier will apparently include a downloadable game catalogue, offering “anything on PSNow that was downloadable,” with 250-300 games being offered. This tier will not include streaming.

Premium– Priced around $16, this will include everything from the first two tiers, as well as “classic games,” game streaming, and game trials.

One of the biggest highlights of Xbox Game Pass is the fact that it offers access to first-party games on release date, but Grubb seems to imply that won’t be the case for Spartacus. Instead, the game trials in the Premium tier will be closer to what is offered through EA Play. That’s bound to be a disappointment for some, but it seems like Spartacus could be a compelling offering, regardless!

Grubb went on to say that he doesn’t know what games will fit the “classic” description, but called it “a major part of this premium tier.” The previous PlayStation consoles have had a number of games that could be designated classics, and a curated library featuring the best of the best could be a big selling point. Hopefully, PlayStation won’t keep fans waiting too much longer for an official reveal!

