A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year’s biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year’s best releases, at least so far, wasn’t a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.

Recently, an image was making the rounds showing Sifu on PSN with a PlayStation Plus logo like other free PlayStation Plus games. Naturally, this prompted speculation the game was going to be made free via the subscription service, but according to developer Slocap, this speculation is wrong.

According to the French studio, not only was this the result of a visual bug, but it’s since been fixed. How this happened, we don’t know. Could the game be made free via the subscription service down the road? Sure, but right now, if Slocap is to be believed, this isn’t indicative of that.

As always, we will keep you updated. It will be a few more weeks before we hear about April’s PlayStation Plus games. That said, if April goes like previous months, the lineup will leak ahead of its official reveal, and when it does, we will relay what you need to know.

PlayStation Plus is available via the PS4 and PS5 at various price points depending on how long you do or don’t commit to the subscription service. At its cheapest rate, $60 gets you 12 months. For more coverage on the subscription service and all things PlayStation, click here.