PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2023 Revealed

Sony has today revealed the new lineup of games that will be joining PlayStation Plus for the month of April 2023. Earlier in March, Sony announced the first title that would be landing on PS Plus for Essential subscribers in the coming month. That game, Meet Your Maker, happens to be a day-one release on PS Plus, which is why Sony chose to share the news in advance. Now, after continuing speculation from subscribers, we now know the full slate of PS5 and PS4 titles that will be rolling out soon.

In addition to Meet Your Maker, PS Plus subscribers will be getting two more free games in April. Those games happen to include Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Tails of Iron. Both of these titles will be natively available to download across PS5 and PS4 and will go live on Tuesday, April 4th. They'll then be redeemable on PS Plus until the first Tuesday of the following month which happens to be May 2nd.

As a whole, this lineup of PS Plus Essential games for April 2023 is pretty strong. Not only is Meet Your Maker releasing directly onto PS Plus, but Sackboy: A Big Adventure is a first-party game from PlayStation that launched in tandem with the PS5 back in 2020. And while Tails of Iron is perhaps the least-known title of the bunch here, it still boasts a unique art style and world that should strike a chord with many subscribers.

To learn more about April 2023's lineup of games coming to PS Plus, you can find trailers and descriptions for them all below.

Meet Your Maker

"Meet Your Maker is a post-apocalyptic first-person building-and-raiding game where every level is designed by players. Switch between roles as you mastermind devious Outposts filled with traps and guards, then gear up for methodical fast-paced combat raiding other players' creations."

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

"Go solo in an epic race against time stuffed with danger and peril – or create teams of two to four adventurers for fun-packed party play as you work together to overcome nefarious tasks however you can imagine. Can you save Craftworld from the dastardly Vex and his nightmarish Topsy Turver device… and become the Knitted Knight of legend?"

Tails of Iron

"Set in a grim land plagued by war, Tails of Iron is a hand-drawn RPG Adventure with punishingly brutal combat. As Redgi, heir to the Rat Throne, you must restore your broken Kingdom by banishing the merciless Frog Clan and their ferocious leader, Greenwart. As you explore the deceivingly charming world, you'll encounter a cast of unique companions, ready to aid you in your adventure."