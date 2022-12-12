PlayStation Makes Every PS Plus Tier $30 Off

PlayStation, for a limited time, has discounted yearly subscriptions of every PS Plus tier by $30. In the case of PS Plus Essential, this represents a 50 percent discount. The savings aren't as great for PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium due to their more expensive prices, but $30 off is still a hearty discount for both. In fact, it's about as big of a discount as you're going to get on the pair of more expensive PS Plus tiers.

What's the catch? Normally, these types of discounts are reserved for commercial holidays like Black Friday or Cyber Monday. Well, the catch is that this is only available to new or returning subscribers. If you already have an active subscription, you can't access the deal. As for whether new and returning PlayStation users can stack with this discount, we don't know, but there's nothing noting that you can't.

The deal in question is available until December 20. After this, the $30 off will wipe and each tier will return to its normal price points, with a new sale unlikely to come before Christmas, at least from PlayStation directly.

For those that don't know: PlayStation Plus is divided into three tiers. There's PS Plus Essential, the standard tier and the same version of the subscription service that has existed for years. Then there are PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium, both of which launched earlier this year. The former is simply PS Plus combined with PS Now. In other words, it gives subscribers access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. PS Plus Premium is this, plus access to a library of PS3, PS2, PS1, and PSP games.

