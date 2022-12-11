New PlayStation Store Event Adds a Bunch of Free Demos for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Demo Fest 2022 is now underway, allowing users to check out a handful of new games in development for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For players that might be on the fence about checking out these games, the event should be the perfect way to try something new without committing to a purchase. The following game demos can be played on the following platforms:

Forspoken- PS5

Thirsty Suitors- PS4, PS5

Season: A Letter to the Future- PS4, PS5

Bramble: The Mountain King- PS5

You Suck at Parking- PS5

Obviously, the list is weighted a bit heavier in favor of PS5 versus the older PlayStation console. Given the fact that PS5 has now been out for more than two years, that's to be expected, but it's bound to be disappointing for those that haven't had the chance to upgrade. Still, PS4 users do have two game demos to check out in the forms of Thirsty Suitors and Season: A Letter to the Future. Of course, Forspoken is bound to be the demo players most want to check out! The Square Enix game has garnered a lot of attention since its announcement, and it was actually supposed to release back in October. With the game now dropping in 2023, the demo should give PS5 users an idea how it's shaping up.

Digital marketplaces like the PlayStation Store are absolutely stuffed with titles to check out, and developers have often stated how difficult it is for their games to get noticed. Events like this one are the perfect way for players to try out something they might not have otherwise, and possibly find a new favorite in the process. While the majority of these demos will be available for the foreseeable future, that won't be the case for Season: A Letter to the Future. According to the PlayStation blog, the demo will only be available through December 12th at 11:59 p.m. local time. As such, PlayStation fans should jump on it sooner, rather than later!

Do any of these demos appeal to you? Do you enjoy these types of demo events? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!