Days Gone Studio Responds to Controversial Comments from the Game's Director

Earlier this week, Days Gone creative director John Garvin made headlines when he blamed the game's poor critical reception on "woke reviewers" who didn't care for the story's subject matter and "couldn't be bothered to play the actual game." That Tweet has since been deleted, and Garvin made his account private following strong pushback. Days Gone developer Bend Studio has now chimed in. In a statement shared to the company's official Twitter account, Bend distanced itself from Garvin's comments, while still saying that the team is "proud" of what it accomplished with the game.

"We are aware of the comments made by our previous Creative Director on Days Gone regarding his personal view on the critical reception of our intellectual property. Bend Studio does not share his sentiment, nor does it reflect the views of our team. Our studio is immensely proud of the work we accomplished on Days Gone and are thankful to every developer who poured their heart and soul into it," the statement reads.

"We are incredibly humbled by the support of our Days Gone community and we will continue to share your enthusiasm for our world and characters as we look toward the future."

While Days Gone sold on par with PlayStation's Ghost of Tsushima, the latter game will be getting a live-action adaptation. Days Gone game director Jeff Ross pointed to the game's Metacritic score as the reason for this uneven treatment, and members of the game's community have been petitioning for a sequel. Fans can debate whether Sony should be weighing the game's critical reviews so heavily, but at the end of the day, that's their decision to make. Regardless, reviews are always subjective, and readers should always keep that in mind when making a decision about whether or not to purchase a game!

Days Gone is available now on PlayStation 4, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

