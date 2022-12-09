Some PlayStation Plus Subscribers Are Getting a Major Downgrade This Month

Some PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 have just been dealt a significant downgrade. PS Plus is split into three tiers. The bottom tier is PS Plus Essential. This version is nothing more than what PS Plus has been for years, which is -- for the most part --multiplayer access and a few "free" games every month. For December 2022, PS Plus subscribers were once again handed a trio of games to play, including Mass Effect Legendary Edition, which is actually Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 all in one remastered package. That said, you're not getting one of the best trilogies in gaming if you're in the Middle East, presumably due to the game's sexual content, including same-sex relationships. What subscribers in this part of the world are getting is zombie game Unturned, which is very popular, but not nearly equivalent to Mass Effect Legendary Edition in terms of value. This isn't to say it's worse. It's very popular, but it's also free-to-play on PC. On console, it's $24.99, but even at this price point, it doesn't compare to a package that includes some of the best RPGs ever made.

Debuting back in 2014 via Smartly Dressed Games before coming to console in 2020, Unturned was notably one of the most popular games the year it came out. That said, in 2022 it's not nearly as popular, especially on consoles where it's not free-to-play.

"Unturned is an open-world survival sandbox where you assume the role of a survivor in the zombie-infested ruins of modern-day society and must work with your friends and forge alliances to remain among the living. Find weapons and supplies to survive against the zombies and gain experience points which can be used for upgrades while you progress through the game."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including the latest on both the PS4 and PS5, as well as PlayStation's subscription services like PlayStation Plus -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you think subscribers in the Middle East got an inferior offer this month?