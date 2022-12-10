PS1 Classic Reportedly Getting Remake on PS5

A new rumor about an upcoming PS5 game rumor will have PS1 fans, in particular, excited if it's true. And if you've been paying attention to the PS5 rumor mill the past couple of years, it's a rumor we've heard rumblings of before here and there. More specifically, according to a new rumor, a remake of Metal Gear Solid is in the works and has been in the works "for years." And like some previous scuttlebutt has suggested, the remake is a PS5 exclusive.

The rumor comes the way of Area Jugones, who relays the information provided by an "anonymous source." And beyond confirming the existence of the remake, the source and Area Jugones don't say much other than noting the project has apparently been "cooking for years" and that it's in development exclusively for the PS5.

The only other thing of congruence that is said is that the remake could both be announced soon and released soon, which makes sense if it's been in development for a few years. As you may know, remakes typically take less time to make compared to new games of similar scope and ambition because it's just a matter of recreating assets and maybe modernizing aspects of the game. You don't need to write a story, develop characters and a world, or do anything on the creative side really nor do you have to design levels and missions or anything on the design side. It's largely a technical undertaking.

Right now, the language suggests this is just a remake, not a reboot. In other words, it will be largely the same game but modernized to look and potentially play like a modern game. A reboot is all of this plus large design and sometimes narrative changes that fundamentally change the game. An example of a remake is 2020's Demon's Souls. An example of a reboot is 2020's Final Fantasy 7.

If a Metal Gear Solid remake is in development exclusively for the PS5, you'd assume Bluepoint Games, as Sony's remake specialist, is behind the project. And considering Hideo Kojima and PlayStation continue to work together, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume Kojima is involved in some creative consultancy role. That said, the rumor doesn't mention Bluepoint Games nor Hideo Kojima.

At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties -- PlayStation and Konami -- have commented on this rumor. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.