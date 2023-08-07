PlayStation Plus Users Surprised With 7 Bonus Free Downloads

Xbox Live Gold is going away next month, but PlayStation Plus isn't. To this end, whether you're a PlayStation Plus Essential subscriber, a PlayStation Plus Extra subscriber, or a PlayStation Plus Premium subscriber you have seven extra free downloads for the month of august in addition to the customary free game downloads. In this case, free downloads does not refer to full-on free game downloads, but in-game downloads for various games that would normally cost you money, but if you're a PS Plus subscriber, they are free.

What are these free downloads? Well, they feature a variety of games and are as follows: Azure Crusader's Armor Bundle, War Thunder: Helicopter Snail Bundle, World of Tanks – Supply Drop (August 2023), Mortal Blitz: Combat Arena – PlayStation Plus VIP Booster (August 23), Disney Speedstorm – PlayStation Plus Exclusive Pack, Dauntless – Summer Slayer Pack for PlayStation Plus, and Path of Exile: Bundle 12 – PlayStation Plus.

How long these downloads are free via PlayStation Plus, we don't know. This information is not disclosed. As a result, it's worth remembering that while these downloads are available at the moment of writing this, by the time you're reading this, the deals may have expired.

If you didn't know about these freebies, you're not alone. PlayStation not only does next to nothing to advertise them, but they are difficult to find, even when you look for them in the dedication PlayStation Plus perks section on PSN.

"Thank you! It's absurd how hard it is to find these new PlayStation Plus goodies when they appear," reads one comment on the Reddit post above. "I swear nobody bothers updating the dedicated PlayStation Plus perks section in the store at this point."

It's worth noting that some users have had problems locating these freebies on the PS5 store. Meanwhile, others have encountered an error message when trying to access the freebies via browser. If you run into either of these problems, try the PlayStation App. In the meantime, for more PlayStation coverage -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, and deals as it pertains to PS Plus -- click here.