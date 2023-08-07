PlayStation Back to School Sale Includes Deals On PS5 Consoles, Controllers, and Games

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A deal on a PlayStation 5 console, controllers, and video games probably won't do your grades any favors, but it will make the prospect of going back to school a little more tolerable. With that in mind, a huge PlayStation-themed back to school sale is underway at several retailers, and it offers big discounts on select games, DualSense controllers, and even the PS5 console itself. This is the first straight-up discount that we've seen on a PS5, so now might be the time to get in the game if you haven't already.

Until August 19th a PS5 console (with disc drive) is discounted to $450, which is 10% off the list price. You can also save $50 on select PS5 console bundles. Deals on DualSense controllers drop the price to $49, which matches an all-time low. Finally, there's a huge selection PS5 games on sale, which includes many of the top titles on the platform. You can find these deals via the retailer links below. Needless to say, anyone that's in the market for a PS5 console should move quickly. It seems unlikely that stock will remain all the way through the 19th.

