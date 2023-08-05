PlayStation Plus Users Say New Free Game Should've Been Added Way Sooner

The PlayStation Plus games free this month are now available as of the start of the month with players able to claim Death's Door, Dreams, and PGA Tourn 2K23 from now until the end of August. While none of those games are quite the attention-grabbing headliners compared to past month's games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War or Alan Wake Remastered from July, but one of those games in particular, Dreams, has caught the attention of PS Plus subscribers because of how unique it is. It's gotten many more players ever since it became a free PS Plus game, but for those who've either dabbled with it before or are just now getting into it, those PS Plus subscribers are wondering why the game wasn't added to the service much sooner.

Dreams is the game from Media Molecule that released back in 2000 and tasks players with doing much of the heavy lifting now when it comes to keeping players engaged. In the same vein as other create-your-own-experience games like Super Mario Maker, Roblox, and similar games, Dreams is largely about building your own game or other experience within the game itself using the tools provided. Or, if you're not as creatively inclined but still want to see what others have come up with, tons of players prefer to just browse the creations of others, too, and play all these player-made games.

And according to the third-party DreamStats site which tracks stats for the game, plenty of players have downloaded it since it became a free PS Plus game for August. While these numbers aren't endorsed by Media Molecule or Sony, a chart on the site shows that the game's gained over 200,000 players since it became free for PS Plus subscribers.

When the games were announced, people were quick to question why it'd taken this long to see Dreams in the PS Plus catalog. It's a first-party exclusive, after all, and given the community element to it, it's something that one would think would benefit greatly by being free like this.

"Dreams is a good choice for PS Plus because the game desperately need more players," reads one player's comment when the list of PS Plus games for August was first announced.

"PlayStation promoting Dreams more now than they ever did is really, really stupid. Where was all of this when the game wasn't dead? Why wasn't it a PS+ game YEARS ago??" reads another response to the situation.

If you're wondering why there's an air of too little, too late to these comments from players, it's because Media Molecule announced not long ago that it'd be winding down support for Dreams as the developer moved onto a new project. That doesn't mean though that Dreams and its player-made creations are going away, so anyone who got Dreams from PS Plus will still be able to play it indefinitely, but it does mean updates and new content for the game from Media Molecule will come to an end, so at that point, it really will be on players to keep the game thriving.

