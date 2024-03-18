PlayStation Plus Extra Subscribers Have to Say Goodbye to These 7 Games

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers are about to lose access to seven titles that are part of the Game Catalog. Within the coming day, March 2024's additions to PS Plus Extra will drop and happen to include games like Resident Evil 3, NBA 2K24, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, just to name a few. Unfortunately, this month's arrivals on PS Plus aren't going to come without a few losses, and the games that are leaving happen to be some pretty big ones.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 19, this new shuffle on the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog will transpire. Once this update hits the subscription platform, many of the aforementioned games will become available to download and play for those that have a PS Plus Extra membership. At the same time, Sony will revoke access to the seven games in question which are headlined by the once-PS5 exclusive game Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Here's the full list of games that are exiting PlayStation Plus this week:

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Civilization VI

NEO: The World Ends With You

Haven

Tchia



Outer Wilds

Code Vein



As you can see, this lineup of titles are actually quite diverse, which makes their disappearance from PS Plus that much more disappointing. In addition to the first-person Ghostwire: Tokyo, Civilization VI removes a major strategy game from the PS Plus catalog. Outer Wilds is then an acclaimed adventure title, while action lovers will no longer be able to play Code Vein. And for those who have been subscribed to PS Plus Extra for the long haul, Tchia is a pretty big removal as the game was at one point a day-one addition to the service when it first launched.

Of course, it's worth stressing that just because these PS5 and PS4 games are being taken off of PlayStation Plus for now doesn't mean that can't return down the road. Sony continues to add new titles to the Game Catalog in one major wave each month. As such, if you don't want to buy any of these games outright but still would like to have access to play them again, they could end up coming back to PS Plus down the road.

