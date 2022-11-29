Free PlayStation Plus Games for December 2022 Leaked

PlayStation's free PS Plus games for December 2022 have leaked right on schedule as they do every month with several PS4 and PS5 games now all but confirmed for next month. And while the selection consists of the usual array of three different free games, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers are technically getting more than just three games, assuming the leak plays out as expected. That's because the games planned for December 2022 are supposedly Biomutant, Divine Knockout, and Mass Effect Legendary Edition, a game which includes the full Mass Effect trilogy including tons of DLCs.

The leak, as usual, was shared by Dealabs ahead of PlayStation's official reveal of these free games planned for December. While not officially confirmed just yet, Dealabs has quite the record with this sort of thing, so unless PlayStation pulls off a big switcharoo, we can assume that these will indeed be the three free games given away next month.

While the other two games are nothing to turn a nose up at by any means, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is undoubtedly the highlight of this next month. The Mass Effect trilogy is a beloved collection of games as it is, and while people may have had some frustrations with the Legendary Edition when it launched, it's still three games and plenty of DLC packed into one release that'll apparently soon be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

"One person is all that stands between humanity and the greatest threat it's ever faced. Relive the legend of Commander Shepard in the highly acclaimed Mass Effect trilogy with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition," a preview of this collection of games reads. "Includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armors, and packs – remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD."

The free games available through PS Plus right now are Nioh 2, Heavenly Bodies, and LEGO Harry Potter Collection, so subscribers have from now until December 6th to get those if they haven't yet. The official announcement of December's PS Plus games should be coming soon, so expect to see the next wave of free games confirmed in the coming days.