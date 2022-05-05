PlayStation Plus Subscribers Surprised With New Freebies for May

✖

Sony has surprised PlayStation Plus subscribers with a new free goodie for May. Earlier this week, the latest slate of free games on PS Plus went live for users to download to their own PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console. And while this might be the biggest thing that will be happening with PlayStation Plus in May, those who play another popular series are now getting some additional in-game items as well.

Activision has teamed up with Sony this month to give away a new bundle of items for both Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone. These items are completely free to download for PS Plus subscribers and are compatible across all versions of each game on both PS4 and PS5. For the most part, many of the accessories in this package are rather straightforward, with the biggest item that's being given out being a Legendary skin for Padmavati Balan.

Here's everything included in this Call of Duty bundle for PlayStation Plus subscribers:

Legendary Operator Skin for Padmavati Balan

Legendary LMG Weapon Blueprint

Legendary SMG Weapon Blueprint

Epic Emblem

Epic Watch

Epic Charm

Epic Calling Card

60-minute Double XP Token



Obviously, this PS Plus freebie might not be a big deal to everyone, especially those that don't play Vanguard or Warzone. Still, given how popular both of these games are, it seems likely that a number of PS Plus subscribers will be able to happily redeem these in-game items for themselves. It also might prompt many to make a return to Vanguard or Warzone to coincide with the arrival of Season 3 for each title.

Even though PlayStation Plus is often most associated with the free games that are given out each month, it's good to see Sony continuing to partner with outside publishers for collaborations like this. Hopefully, if you're someone that isn't thrilled with these freebies, a game that you do play will get some new goodies via PS Plus soon enough.

Are you someone that is happy with these new, free Call of Duty items that are being given out via PlayStation Plus? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.