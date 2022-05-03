New PlayStation Plus Free Games for May Now Available

The new PlayStation Plus free games for May 2022 are now officially available for subscribers to claim. As previously revealed, the May 2022 lineup for PlayStation Plus includes FIFA 22, Tribes of Midgard, and Curse of the Dead Gods. Given that the tiered version of PlayStation Plus is set to launch later this month in select markets, this will likely be the penultimate if not the final rotation of freebies before the new version of the service launches.

Beyond the fact that PlayStation Plus will separate into different tiers -- PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, and PlayStation Plus Premium -- in the near future, there are all of the usual caveats for PlayStation Plus free games that apply this month. These free titles are only available to claim by PlayStation Plus subscribers, and even then only for a limited time. The three games included in May 2022 will be available through June 6th, specifically.

Additionally, as is often the case, not all of them are available for the same platforms. FIFA 22 and Tribes of Midgard are both available to claim as their PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 versions, but Curse of the Dead Gods is specifically a PlayStation 4 title. Even so, Curse of the Dead Gods is also available to play on the PS5 due to the way backward compatibility works on the system.

It is worth noting that, despite the move to the new version of PlayStation Plus soon, not much will change for those that are currently subscribed to PlayStation Plus. Those subscribers will become PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers with all of the same benefits that the current PlayStation Plus subscription offers and no change in price.

As noted above, May 2022's free PlayStation Plus video games are officially FIFA 22 for PS5 and PS4, Tribes of Midgard for PS5 and PS4, and Curse of the Dead Gods for PS4. They are available to claim now through June 6th. The new, tiered version of PlayStation Plus is set to begin rolling out later this month and specifically for North America on June 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the PlayStation Plus subscription service right here.

Are you interested in the newly announced PlayStation Plus free games for May 2022? Are you looking forward to the revamped PlayStation Plus in the near future? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!