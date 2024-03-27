PlayStation Plus Free Games for April 2024 Announced

April 2024's round of free games for PlayStation Plus have been announced by Sony. Throughout the month of March, Sony gave PS Plus members more games than normal as it made EA Sports F1 2023, Sifu, Hello Neighbor 2, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen all completely free to download. For April, this lineup will be slimmed back down from four titles to three, but the games in question that are being handed out might be a bit more enticing.

Going live on April 2 and lasting until May 6, PlayStation Plus members will be able to snag Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends, and Skul: The Hero Slayer. All three of these titles will be available to download regardless of the tier of PS Plus that subscribers might have. As for the platforms they'll be playable on, both Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer will be on PS5 and PS4. Conversely, Immortals of Aveum will only be accessible to those with a PS5.

This is the second month in a row where a title from Electronic Arts has headlined the offerings on PS Plus. With Immortals of Aveum, EA's first-person shooter launched last year and was generally well-received by critics, but flopped in terms of sales. To see that it has now come to PS Plus isn't much of a shock as EA is likely trying to broaden the reach of the game in new ways. Not to mention, those at developer Ascendant Studios previously teased that Immortals of Aveum could come to subscription platforms like PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass down the road.

You can learn more about all of the games hitting PS Plus in April 2024 via their official descriptions and trailers attached below.

Immortals of Aveum

"Immortals of Aveum is a single-player first-person magic shooter that tells the story of Jak as he joins an elite order of battlemages to save a world on the edge of abyss. Master three forces of magic, unleash spells with deadly skill and decimate legions of enemies in a game that will challenge your expectations of first-person shooters."

Minecraft Legends

"Discover the mysteries of Minecraft Legends, a new action strategy game. Explore a gentle land of rich resources and lush biomes on the brink of destruction. The ravaging piglins have arrived, and it's up to you to inspire your allies and lead them in strategic battles to save the Overworld!"

Skul: The Hero Slayer

"Skul: The Hero Slayer is an action-platformer that boasts rogue-like features such as everchanging and challenging maps. It will keep you on your toes, as you will never know what to expect. Skul is no ordinary skeleton. In addition to his formidable fighting skills, he can gain new and exciting abilities depending on which skull he's wearing. Use up to 2 skulls at a time, each of which has its own unique attack range, speed and power. Choose combos that match your playing style and switch them in the heat of battle to bring your enemies to their knees. The power is in your hands! "