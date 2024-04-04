Silent Hill 2 Rumor Claims the Game Will Appear During May PlayStation Event

This week, rumors have been buzzing about a PlayStation State of Play set to take place in May 2024. While Sony has yet to confirm, there are already some rumors about games that will be appearing during that presentation. The reliable leaker known as The Snitch is teasing that we'll get more information on the Silent Hill 2 remake during that event. That would be the perfect opportunity for Konami to reveal a release date, and show off some more gameplay. An ESRB rating for the game appeared online a few days ago, suggesting that we could see Silent Hill 2 before the end of 2024.

PlayStation's Quiet 2024

If Silent Hill 2 is coming out this year, it could be one of PS5's biggest remaining exclusives for 2024. Sony's Helldivers 2 has been a huge success story, and Square Enix also released Final Fantasy VII Rebirth as a timed exclusive. However, it looks like there isn't a whole lot else planned for the rest of the year. During PlayStation's financial briefing in February, the company revealed that it has "no plan for release of major franchise titles" through the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025. If that truly is the case, the company will have to lean heavily on third-party exclusives over the coming months. Hopefully Silent Hill 2 will help fill the void, but that all depends on whether Konami and developer Bloober Team can deliver on its potential.

Silent Hill 2 Concerns

While the Silent Hill 2 remake could end up being a major PS5 exclusive, fans do have some concerns about the game. The original is often considered one of the finest horror games ever made, and one of the best titles on PS2. Expectations are understandably high, and fans were already unhappy with the 2012 remaster. It also doesn't help that Bloober Team is also a bit unproven. The studio has worked on a number of horror games over the last few years, some of which have been well-received. However, none of these games have been on the scale of Silent Hill. There are a lot of concerns that Bloober Team was not the ideal developer to hand over such an important project.

It certainly doesn't help that Silent Hill hasn't gotten a lot of focus over the last several years. The series was basically shelved following the cancellation of Hideo Kojima's Silent Hills, and fans have only had a few smaller projects to tide them over since then, including Silent Hill: Ascension and Silent Hill: The Short Message. If the first major game released after all these years turns out to be a bust, it's going to be really frustrating for fans of the series.

Are you excited for the Silent Hill 2 remake on PS5? Do you think we'll get more information about the game next month?

